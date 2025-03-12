Snoop Dogg Gives Surprise Performance at Nashville Bar

If there is one thing you can count on, it’s that you never know who is in Nashville at any given time. It is Music City, after all.

Snoop Dogg performed “Gin and Juice” on Sunday night at Losers Bar on Division. The bar shared on social media, “You never know who might hop up on stage. This Life Ain’t For Everybody! @snoopdogg”

Ernest also shared about Snoop Dogg at Losers, stating, “SNOOP X DEVILLE,” with several photos of the two and a clip of the performance. Ernest did tease in January an unreleased song titled “Gettin Gone” that will feature Snoop Dogg so maybe we will hear from that collaboration soon, take a listen here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERNEST (@ernest)

