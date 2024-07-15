SNL Alum Chris Kattan to Perform at The Lab at Zanies

Comedian Chris Kattan is set to perform at The Lab at Zanies July 19 & July 20.

Kattan has two dates at the comedy club on Friday, July 19th, and Saturday, July 20th, with two shows each evening. You must be 18 and over to see the show. There is also a two-item minimum per person on the menu.

Chris Kattan is best known as one of the longest-serving cast members on NBC’s SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. In the eight years Chris starred in the landmark late-night program, he became known for his characters ‘Mango,’ Mr. Peppers,’ and one of the ‘Butabi Brothers opposite Will Ferrell, which was such a hit that the sketch was adapted into the 1998 cult classic, NIGHT AT THE ROXBURY.

Kattan went on to star in CORKY ROMANO, where he played the black sheep son in a family of mobsters, and played the villain in the Malcolm D. Lee film UNDERCOVER BROTHER, opposite Eddie Griffin. Kattan starred as a series regular in the ABC hit series THE MIDDLE and recently had some memorable appearances in the Adam Sandler files HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA and THE REDICULOUS 6. Kattan trained at Los Angeles’ The Groundlings Theater, and is one of its most famous alumni. He currently tours the country with his trendy stand-up act.

Tickets are available for purchase online here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email