Sneak Peek at the 2023 Big Game Commercials

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from YouTube

Super Bowl LVII is upon us, where the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Are you planning on watching the game? Or let’s face it, are you more interested in the commercials? Deadline reports each 30-second spot is commanding a whopping $7 million. We found a few that you might like this year from rock stars to celebrities.

1Popcorners

It’s a throwback to Breaking Bad with Jesse and Walter only this time, they are making the perfect snack.

2Workday

How many legendary rock stars can you put in a commercial? Workday featured Ozzy Osborne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley and Joan Jett in this spot.

3Ultra Club

Michelob Ultra brings back Tony Romo portraying Bill Murray’s role in Caddyshack. You can also see Serena Williams.

4Pringles

Megan Trainor is filming what we can assume is a Tik-Tok with her viral song, Made You Look, but then her hand gets stuck.

5Booking.com

Melissa McCarthy sings this commercial showing off several destinations for travel. Plus you see a glimpse of her husband Ben Falcone.

Previous articleBreland to Host Second Annual Breland and Friends Event
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here