SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna’s Independence Day celebration returns Friday, July 2, 2021, in Lee Victory Recreation Park, 110 Sam Ridley Parkway East.

Festivities begin at 5pm, featuring food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music by the Missy Garnett Band. Inflatable playgrounds, as well as both playgrounds within Lee Victory Recreation Park, will be open for guests to enjoy. Smyrna Honor Guard’s presentation of the colors begins at 8:45pm; Missy Garnett will perform the National Anthem, followed by Pyro Show, Incorporated’s fireworks display.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors will be onsite, but visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.

Smyrna is adhering to the National Fire Protection Agency’s secured area requirements for a fireworks display. The following closures will be in place at 8:30pm until the conclusion of the display:

  • Sam Ridley Parkway will be closed from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive
  • Nolan Drive will be closed from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway
  • The walking trail located in Front of Lee Victory Recreation Park
  • Parking along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas is prohibited

Parking will be available until lots are full at Lee Victory Recreation Park, Smyrna Golf Course (pedestrians must use the tunnel under Sam Ridley Parkway to access the park), Smyrna Event Center, and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.

For those unable to attend, the fireworks display will be broadcast live on Smyrna Channel 3, Smyrna’s YouTube Channel, and Facebook page (@townofsmyrnatn). The broadcast is made possible through a partnership with Stewarts Creek High School’s Video Production Program.

“We look forward to the return of our traditional Independence Day celebration,” shared Smyrna Town Manager Brian D. Hercules. “This event is a great opportunity to celebrate with your neighbors, enjoy entertainment and activities, and see a spectacular fireworks display.”

Up-to-date information will be available throughout the event on the Town’s social media platforms. Follow the Town of Smyrna on Facebook @townofsmyrnatn or Twitter @TownofSmyrnaTN.


