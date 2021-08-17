The Town of Smyrna’s Annual Golf Scramble netted over $56,000 this year, surpassing last year by over $6,000. In conjunction with the employee giving campaign, the Golf Scramble is the Town’s signature fundraising event for United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

Smyrna’s Human Resources Director, Jeff Craig, has spearheaded the tournament from its inception. “United Way touches so many non-profits and citizens in our community,” explained Craig. “Our employees have always rallied around this cause, sharing their time and resources to make this event a success. We are extremely grateful for the continued community support that allowed us to exceed our fundraising goal.”

“I’m extremely proud of the commitment to serve displayed by the Town’s personnel, both on the job and in their volunteer work,” shared Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager. “The growth of this tournament and increase in dollars raised is a testament to that commitment. Our collective investment in United Way is improving conditions in our community and changing lives.”