crime scene

The woman found deceased Sunday at 6 a.m. in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive has been identified as Pamela Paz, 44, of Smyrna. During today’s preliminary autopsy, the medical examiner found that Paz died from apparent strangulation. Detectives are pursuing active leads in this case.

Anyone with information about the murder of Pamela Paz is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

PREVIOUS STORY

Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the death of an unidentified woman found deceased Sunday at 6 a.m. in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive underneath the Briley Parkway overpass.

Officers responded after a passerby reported seeing the woman lying in the parking area. She had bruising to her face. The woman is white and appeared to be in her 30s. She had two tattoos, one on her left forearm of an hour glass with the name Pamela and another on her lower back of a yin and yang symbol. She had no identification or cell phone on her person.

The Medical Examiner will work to positively identify her and determine the cause of death. Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.


