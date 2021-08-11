SMYRNA, Tennessee— A woman wanted for selling fentanyl-laced drugs is behind bars.

On September 19, 2020, Smyrna Police Department responded to a call for service involving a drug overdose death. The medical examiner determined that fentanyl caused this death. Smyrna Police Department Narcotics Unit identified Smyrna resident Jessica Frey as the individual who sold the drugs to the victim.

Rutherford County Grand Jury indicted Ms. Frey on August 2, 2021, for second degree murder for providing the drugs to the victim. Smyrna Police Department Narcotics Unit located Ms. Frey, and she was taken into custody on August 5, 2021. She is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center pending judicial hearings.

Anyone experiencing alcohol or drug addiction is encouraged to call the Tennessee REDLINE, 1-800-889-9789, for free information and referrals to treatment and resources for assistance. Tennessee REDLINE is a free service provided by the Tennessee Association of Alcohol, Drug, & other Addiction Services.