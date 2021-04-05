The Town of Smyrna is pleased to deliver its 2020 Consumer Confidence Report which shows that the water provided by the Smyrna Water System meets or exceeds all federal and state drinking water standards. The water is tested and checked continuously each day to make sure it is safe.

Through diligence, thousands of tests are performed each month on the water that leaves the treatment plant, and also as it moves through the distribution system to homes, businesses, and industries. The current Water Quality Report reflects testing done between January 2020 and December 2020. Providing safe, quality drinking water to you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year is our standard because we know that safe, quality drinking water is vital to the health and well being of our community.

The 2020 Town of Smyrna Water System Annual Water Quality report is available online at www.townofsmyrna.org/2020waterquality. This report will also be available at the Smyrna Library, the Smyrna Utilities Department, and the Chamber of Commerce at Smyrna Town Hall. This report contains important information about the source and quality of your drinking water. To speak with someone about the report or request a copy mailed to your home, please call (615)459-3574.