Smyrna Town Manager Candidates Announced

The Smyrna Town Council met in a special called meeting on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 to review candidates for the open Town Manager position. In May, the Council voted to engage the executive search firm Mercer Group Associates to lead the nationwide search.

During the special called meeting, the Council reviewed the presented candidates from the list provided by Mercer Group Associates. The eligible candidates chosen to move forward to the formal interview process in August were identified.

The list of candidate names, presented below in alphabetical order, represents the next phase of our comprehensive search. The Council will reconvene on Friday, August 2, 2024 to deliberate and make further decisions.

Jeff Peach, the Town Attorney, will continue as interim town manager until the position is filled.

The Town Council is committed to following the comprehensive and transparent process in order to find the best candidate for our Town Manager.

Candidate List:

Kevin L. Owens

Richard J. Reade

David R. Santucci, Jr.

Mark E. Tyner

Blaine H. Williams

