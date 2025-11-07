Smyrna to Host Veterans Day Ceremony

The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial

Lee Victory Recreation Park

110 Sam Ridley Parkway East

Smyrna, TN 37167

Remarks: Staff Sergeant Robert Keith McElroy (Ret.)

VFW District 6, Post #8422 Commander Darrell Birk

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors:

Smyrna Event Center

100 Sam Ridley Parkway East

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email