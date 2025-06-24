Smyrna to Celebrate Grand Opening of Tennis, Pickleball Courts

The Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the brand-new tennis and pickleball courts at Cedar Stone Park on Tuesday, July 1 at 4 p.m.

Located at 3639 Morton Lane, the courts were funded through a Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) matching grant in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). On Monday, TDEC officials confirmed the courts are ready for public use.

Town leaders and community members are invited to attend the brief ceremony as Smyrna celebrates the addition of these new recreational amenities.

