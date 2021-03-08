The passenger killed in Saturday’s 10:15 a.m. single-vehicle crash in the 7600 block of Old Charlotte Pike is identified as Mitchell Copeland Jr., 19, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

The preliminary investigation shows that Austin Dubois, 18, was driving a 2004 Pontiac GTO at a high rate of speed when he entered a curve in the roadway and lost control of the car. The Pontiac’s passenger side struck a utility pole. Copeland died at the scene. Dubois, of Pegram, Tennessee, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Neither teen was wearing a seatbelt.

The preliminary contributing factor to this fatal crash appears to be speeding. Upon completion, the crash investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.