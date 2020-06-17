SMYRNA: Suspect Involved in Auto Burglaries at the North Rutherford YMCA

Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance with identification of a suspect involved in auto burglaries at the North Rutherford YMCA.

An individual has been waiting in the parking lot of the North Rutherford YMCA (located at 2001 Motlow College Blvd in Smyrna) for YMCA patrons to leave a purse in their vehicle. The suspect breaks the window and takes the purse, using stolen credit cards from the victim’s purse to make quick purchases at nearby businesses.

The suspect’s vehicle is a silver Chrysler minivan with bike racks on top.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the individual involved is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah with the Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5146 or Stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.

