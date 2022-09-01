Smyrna Shell Station Murder Suspect Arrested

Update: Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022

Keanthony Williams was arrested at a residence in Davidson County for charges stemming from crimes committed in Brentwood and Smyrna. This is still an active investigation as investigators continue to interview witnesses and gather additional information.

PREVIOUS STORY:

On 8/30/2022 at approx. 3:00 am, SPD Officers responded to the Shell on Stonecrest Blvd for an Attempted Robbery.

The male suspect displayed a handgun, demanded money then shot the clerk.

Anyone who may have information asked to contact SPD Det Steve Hannah, at (615) 267-5146.