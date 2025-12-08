Smyrna Senior Center Celebrates Donors But Needs More Help

The Senior Activity Center at Smyrna celebrated An Evening of Gratitude and Appreciation for their donors at Smyrna Ready Mix’s standout corporate headquarters. The organization honored those who are working so hard to make their proposed new center in Smyrna a reality. They are just $500,000 away from their 2025 goal and hope to raise this amount by the end of the year. They need everyone’s help.

At the event, Steve Steele, who is the co-chair of fundraising for the new facility with Patsy Brown, announced a $50,000 matching grant that the organization has received to help them reach their $3 million goal by December 31, 2025, and their total building goal of $6 million. By reaching their $3 million goal by the end of the year they will be able to reach out to additional funders, like the Christy-Houston Foundation.

The Senior Activity Center of Smyrna is growing. Fast. In the last two years, membership has increased by 43%, reaching 790 members. But the building that they currently call home at 100 Raikes Street has the capacity for only 200 people. It was founded by Brown in 1971, beginning with space provided by the Methodist Church.

“Fifty years and many additions later,” said Brown, “we have outgrown it.”

The new facility will offer 14,000 square feet of space with plenty of room for more activities and opportunity for future expansion. The lodge-like new club facility will be set on more than five and a half acres of land with 200 parking spaces. The new site has already been acquired from the Town of Smyrna.

Just ask one of the members of the Senior Activity Center of Smyrna and they will tell you how the center helps them combat isolation, supports their independence, and enhances their overall quality of life. Some members even swear it has extended their life by providing them with a community that embraced them after the loss of a spouse.

The Senior Activity Center of Smyrna offers trips, exercise classes, parties and all kinds of activities to bring older adults in the community together.

Those who have worked hard to make this new facility a reality were able to enjoy each other’s company as Christmas trees twinkled and greens abounded in the lobby of the unique SRM building, and there was an elegant array of tasty hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments enjoyed by all.

Fran Dunne, Executive Director, Senior Activity Center of Smyrna, said to the crowd, “We are here to thank each one of you for your support.”

