Smyrna Seeks Public Input On Proposed $6 Million Park Renovation

The town of Smyrna, Tennessee is asking residents to weigh in on a proposed multi-million-dollar renovation project aimed at improving one of the community’s major recreation facilities.

Town officials say they are pursuing funding through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant program for a project estimated at $6 million. If approved, the grant would support major upgrades at Rotary Soccer Park.

The proposed improvements are designed to enhance existing facilities and expand recreational opportunities for residents.

Click for More News

Community members are invited to share feedback and show support for the grant application during a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and will be held immediately following the Parks Board meeting.

Town leaders say public participation will help shape the future of Smyrna’s parks and demonstrate strong community support for the potential investment.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email