Smyrna’s Top Gun Night Run 6k Registration is Now Open

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Registration is open for the Town of Smyrna’s Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k benefitting the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial.

The 2022 Top Gun Night Run will be held Friday, September 16, 7:30 p.m., at Lee Victory Recreation Park. The 3.7 mile course includes the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport, Smyrna Municipal Golf Course, and the finish line at the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. The run is chip-timed, USATF certified, and limited to 600 participants.

Participants can register online or in person at the Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department, located in the Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East. Online registration information will be available at https://runsignup.com/race/tn/smyrna/topgunnightrun6k . The $50 entry fee includes a t-shirt and a custom medal awarded at the finish line. All proceeds benefit the memorial.

“We encourage runners and walkers to register as soon as possible. The race sold out last year and we anticipate this again in 2022,” noted Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “This event is family-friendly, with spectators and runners enjoying live music and food trucks in the park. Top Gun Night Run is a great opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere and the beauty of the memorial at night.”