Smyrna’s 4th Annual Child Safety Awareness Event Happening this Weekend

This weekend, the Town of Smyrna is hosting the 4th annual Child Safety Awareness Event!

It will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center on Sam Ridley Parkway.

The event will highlight many important safety awareness topics, including:

Bicycles

Fire

Hunting

Seatbelt & Vehicle

Water

Strange Danger and Home Safety

Lunch and snacks will be provided to the first 300 attendees and the first 200 children will receive free bicycle helmets

In addition to safety awareness, there will also be indoor rock climbing, inflatables, car seat safety checks, face painting, photo booths, and more!