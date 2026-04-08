Smyrna Restaurant Scores 72 Following Health Department Complaint

Smyrna Cafe, located at 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. in Smyrna, scored a 72 during a complaint-driven inspection on April 1, 2026, with inspectors documenting 11 violations, including improper hand hygiene, no employee health policy, improper chemical storage, and widespread dirt and debris buildup throughout the kitchen. More Health Inspections Here!

Establishment: Smyrna Cafe

Location: 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy., Smyrna, TN

Inspection Date: April 1, 2026

Inspection Score: 72

Inspection Type: Complaint

Read Full Report Here!

Violations Found Managerial control needs improvement; overall cleanliness needs improvement throughout kitchen and front bar area.

No employee health policy available; person in charge unable to discuss foodborne illnesses and symptoms.

Employee observed picking up trash from floor and immediately handling butter packages stored in reach-in cooler without washing hands.

No paper towels available at kitchen hand-washing sink.

Unlabeled chemical spray bottle; cleaning solutions stored near paper towels and cooking equipment.

Frozen raw chicken left out unattended to thaw.

Dirty wiping cloth stored on active prep counter instead of sanitizer bucket.

Customer dishes under prep table heavily soiled; cooking spatulas in poor repair; cooking equipment stored on floor.

Cardboard used as surface for raw chicken at breading station.

Food debris inside reach-in coolers; dirt and debris on stove and cooking equipment.

Dirt and debris on floors throughout kitchen. Critical Violations Employee handled food immediately after picking up trash without washing hands (hand hygiene/contamination risk).

No employee health policy; PIC unable to identify foodborne illness symptoms.

Improper thawing of raw chicken.

Unlabeled chemical spray bottle; improper storage of chemicals near food and equipment.

Cardboard used as food-contact surface, preventing proper sanitizing. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days to verify that all priority violations have been corrected. Recent Inspection Scores April 1, 2026 | Complaint | 72

November 19, 2025 | Routine | 96

April 30, 2025 | Follow-Up | 99

April 30, 2025 | Routine | 94

October 10, 2024 | Routine | 97

January 25, 2024 | Routine | 97

September 27, 2023 | Follow-Up | 96

September 27, 2023 | Routine | 89

April 10, 2023 | Routine | 100

Name Score Address Type Date Smyrna Cafe 72 1666 Lee Victory Pkwy. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/01/2026 Thida Thai Restaurant 75 10644 Cedar Grove Rd Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/07/2026 Rock-N-Roll Sushi 79 3053 Medical Center Parkway Suite D Murfreesboro TN 37129 Food Service 04/01/2026 El Pariente 89 198 N. Lowry St. Smyrna TN 37167 Food Service 04/06/2026

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