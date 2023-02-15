Smyrna Residents Busted With Cocaine and 100 pounds of Marijuana

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Two Rutherford County residents are facing felony drug and weapons charges after the Rutherford County Narcotics Unit acted on a citizen tip.

Narcotics detectives conducted a traffic stop Monday evening related to suspicious activity that later led to the search of a Smyrna residence.

“We receive regular citizen tips related to possible narcotics activities,” said Deputy Chief of Law Enforcement Britt Reed. “Our narcotics unit tries to follow up on these tips as much as possible. This particular tip led to the seizure of a significant volume of illegal narcotics.”

Suspects Lucky Charousapha, 39 and Donna Bouthavong, 26, both of Smyrna, now face felony cocaine and marijuana charges after detectives discovered approximately 390 grams of cocaine and 100 pounds of marijuana during the search of the residence. Detectives also seized seven firearms and cash suspected to be drug currency.

Charousapha and Bouthavong were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. They are each being held on $130,000 bond. They are scheduled to be in Circuit Court Feb. 22.

“We take all citizen tips seriously especially when they relate to illegal drug activity,” Reed said.