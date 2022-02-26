Smyrna Public Library’s Story Book Walk features pages of a children’s picture book posted on signs along the Town of Smyrna Parks & Recreation Greenway Trail that encircles the library. Both the library and trail are located in the J.J. McWilliams Old Rock School Park at 400 Enon Springs Road West in Smyrna. The Story Book Walk is an innovative outdoor activity promoting literacy and physical activity by encouraging visitors of all ages to read new picture books each month while moving along the trail.

The Story Book Walk allows the Smyrna Public Library to provide a literacy activity accessible to everyone during daylight hours and mild weather conditions. Each week, an estimated minimum of 100 children and adults visit the Story Book Walk. The library relies on the generosity of local sponsors to fund the Story Book Walk program. Sponsors benefit from the high visibility of a sponsor sign on the trail. Additional sponsor benefits arise from the investment they make in support of literacy and wellness.

A donation of $90 to the Smyrna Public Library is required to become a sponsor the Story Book Walk. This donation covers the cost of supplies and materials to maintain one month of the Story Book Walk program. Supplies include two copies each of two picture books, laminating pouches, and Velcro. The sponsor may also choose from a curated list of eligible titles the two books to be on display that month.

Sponsors have the option to promote a business, organization, or honor an individual in memorial. The location of the sponsor sign is at the starting point of the Story Book Walk. This sign remains in its original location throughout the month for all trail visitors to see. A sponsor submitted logo or image is printed, laminated, and displayed on a sign 24 inches wide by 18 inches tall. Smyrna Public Library will post a brief video thanking the sponsor on the library’s social media accounts twice during the sponsored month.

Smyrna Public Library currently needs monthly Story Book Walk sponsors for the months of April, May, June, July, August, September, October, and November of 2022. Visit www.rclstn.org for more information.