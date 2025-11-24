Smyrna Prepares For Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Town of Smyrna will kick off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Smyrna Train Depot.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy the festive event, which includes holiday decorations, music, and community cheer. Front Street will be closed from 5:45 p.m. until around 8:30 p.m., but the Depot parking lot will remain accessible via Wright Street.

The ceremony is a longstanding Smyrna tradition, offering families and neighbors the chance to celebrate together and welcome the holiday season.

