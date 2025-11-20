Smyrna Prepares For 50th Annual Christmas Parade And Food Drive

The Town of Smyrna is gearing up for its 50th annual Christmas Parade, set for Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2 p.m. The festive event will combine holiday cheer with community support through a food drive benefiting local families.

The parade will start at the intersection of S. Lowry Street and Mayfield Drive and conclude at Nolan Drive. Residents and organizations interested in participating can submit applications online or in person at Smyrna Town Hall. There is no entry fee, though participants are encouraged to contribute to the Christmas Parade Food Drive. Town personnel will also collect non-perishable food donations from spectators along the parade route.

Officials invite the community to join in the celebration, share holiday memories, and support neighbors in need through this longstanding Smyrna tradition.

