From Smyrna Police:

If someone calls your phone requesting money or personal information and states they work for the Smyrna Police Department, it is a scam.

If you receive a call from 615-459-6644 hang up and call the number back for verification.

Smyrna Police does not call and request money or personal information from anyone over the phone.

Please hang-up on the person and do not give them any personal information.