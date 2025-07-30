Smyrna Police to Host National Night Out

The Smyrna Police Department is inviting the community to its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 5 at 400 Enon Springs Road East, Smyrna, TN. From 6 to 8 p.m., families can enjoy a fun and interactive evening at the police department, complete with guided tours, officer meet-and-greets, giveaways, and more.

The event is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships in a safe, family-friendly setting. All are welcome to attend.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email