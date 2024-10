October 15, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the female pictured above.

On September 24, 2024, the individual attempted to cash a forged check at the Pinnacle Bank in Smyrna. She was driving a late-model White Chevy Traverse or Chevy Equinox.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Andrew Schaefer at (615) 267-5048 or [email protected].

Source: Smyrna Police Department

