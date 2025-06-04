Smyrna Police Seek Suspect in Necklace Theft During Meetup

June 4, 2025 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual shown in the picture above. On May 16, 2025, the victim communicated with this person via Facebook Messenger to sell a necklace.

The victim met the suspect at Imperial Gardens Apartments, where the suspect inspected the necklace. The suspect then fled the scene through Colony Square Apartments toward Rock Springs Road while taking the necklace.

If you have any information that could help identify this individual, please contact Detective Schaefer at 615-267-5048 or via email at [email protected].

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email