Smyrna Police Searching for Travel Trailer Theft suspects

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating individuals involved in the theft of a travel trailer.
In the early morning hours of March 22, 2021, two unidentified males broke into the EZ storage lot, located in the 1100 block of Courier Place in Smyrna, and stole a Sunset travel trailer valued at $30,000.
The suspects were driving an early model 4-door, white GMC Yukon. During the theft, a large dog was sitting in the passenger seat of the Yukon.
If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective Robert Monroe, 615-267-5455 or [email protected].
