Smyrna Police Searching for Theft Suspect

January 17, 2025 – The Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual pictured above in connection with a theft that occurred at Walmart on January 12, 2025.

This individual was observed shoplifting by Walmart Loss Prevention in Smyrna and also assaulted a Loss Prevention employee while leaving the store.

If you have any information that could help identify this individual, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or [email protected].

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Smyrna Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email