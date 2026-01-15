Smyrna Police Searching for Suspects in Target Theft

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals pictured.

On January 11, 2025, the suspects entered the Target store in Smyrna and attempted to return merchandise stolen from another Target location. After being denied a refund, they attempted to leave the store with additional stolen merchandise. During the incident, the Target Asset Protection manager was assaulted while attempting to make contact with the suspects. The suspects fled in a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah at (615) 267-5146 or [email protected].

