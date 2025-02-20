Smyrna Police Searching for Scam Suspect

February 20, 2025 – The Smyrna Police Department is looking to identify the individual pictured above.

On February 10, 2025 the pictured suspect posed as a Spark driver, which is a third-party online delivery service partnering with Walmart.

The suspect showed a fake QR code to a cashier for an iPad and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

The suspect has committed this scam at multiple Walmart stores across the state. If you have any information that could help identify him, please contact Detective Andrew Schaefer at (615) 267-5048 or at email at [email protected].

Source: Smyrna Police Department

