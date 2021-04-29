Smyrna Police Searching for Greenway Parking Lot Auto Burglary Suspects

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating individuals involved in an auto burglary.

Between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. on the evening of April 22, 2021, the window of a vehicle parked in the Greenway parking area on Fitzhugh Blvd was smashed and the victim’s purse was stolen.  The suspects made multiple purchases with the victim’s credit cards before she could cancel them.

The suspects are driving a newer model Jeep Renegade, blue in color, with a temporary tag.  Photos attached are from a convenience store in La Vergne.  Video footage shows the suspect in the driver’s seat rummaging through the victim’s purse while the other suspect is inside using the victim’s credit care.

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah, 615-267-5146 or [email protected].

MORE CRIME NEWS


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here