Smyrna Police Searching for Greenway Parking Lot Auto Burglary Suspects

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating individuals involved in an auto burglary.

Between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m. on the evening of April 22, 2021, the window of a vehicle parked in the Greenway parking area on Fitzhugh Blvd was smashed and the victim’s purse was stolen. The suspects made multiple purchases with the victim’s credit cards before she could cancel them.

The suspects are driving a newer model Jeep Renegade, blue in color, with a temporary tag. Photos attached are from a convenience store in La Vergne. Video footage shows the suspect in the driver’s seat rummaging through the victim’s purse while the other suspect is inside using the victim’s credit care.

If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah, 615-267-5146 or [email protected].

