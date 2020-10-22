SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for a female suspect involved in an aggravated assault on an officer and civilian Wednesday afternoon.

On October 21, 2020, SPD officers responded to Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 837 Industrial Blvd in Smyrna. A female, identified as Laquanashaneachia Leach, had active warrants for merchant theft.

When officers arrived, Ms. Leach attempted to leave the scene, and committed an aggravated assault on an officer and the passenger of the vehicle. Ms. Leach is currently being sought for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, one count of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, evading arrest by motor vehicle, and numerous other charges.

Anyone who may know where Ms. Leach can be found is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at (615) 267-5434.

