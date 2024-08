August 15, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the person pictured above in connection with an auto burglary that occurred on 08/11/24 in the parking lot at 98 N Lowry St.

Please contact Detective Robert Monroe at (615) 267-5455 or at [email protected].

Source: Smyrna Police

