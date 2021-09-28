SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requests the public’s assistance in identifying subjects involved in two separate overnight armed robberies.

SPD personnel were dispatched to Charlie’s Bait Shop, located at 8200 Florence Road in Smyrna in Smyrna, at 10:40pm, in response to an armed robbery.



The clerk was walking to the front door in preparation to exit the building to empty the outside trash receptacle when the first subject grabbed her from behind and pointed a gun at her back. The subject moved the clerk behind the counter and was joined by a second subject who pointed a gun at the clerk’s head. Both instructed the clerk to open the cash register.

The subjects were described as two black males, both wearing masks. They fled the area in a dark blue, compact car.

Just 32 minutes later, at 11:12pm, SPD personnel were dispatched to Donut Palace, located at 17 South Lowry Street in Smyrna, in response to an armed robbery.

A Donut Palace employee was walking to their car to retrieve a cell phone charger when an individual approached and placed a gun to his chest. The subject asked for money and the keys to his car.

The subject was described as a black male with a t-shirt wrapped around his head, allowing only his eyes to be visible. He fled the area in the stolen vehicle, a 2018 grey Honda Civic, license plate 8Y03T6. The subject was accompanied by another vehicle, a white 4 door sedan, with an unknown number of occupants.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective Gossett, [email protected] or 615-267-5002.