SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in locating an Uber driver.

On September 11, 2020, an Uber driver picked up a passenger from Smyrna, TN, and proceeded in the opposite direction from the passenger’s destination. The passenger repeatedly told the driver that he was traveling in the wrong direction, but did not receive acknowledgement. The passenger believed she was being kidnapped and jumped out of the vehicle. The driver left the scene.

Smyrna Police Department is working to locate the driver, believed to be Florida resident Jairo Alfonso Duarte. Mr. Duarte is driving a blue Toyota Camry with Florida tag NLNV92.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Armstrong with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5012 or email [email protected].