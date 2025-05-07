Smyrna Police Searching for Alleged Shoplifter

May 7, 2025 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the pictured individual above.

On April 20, 2025, the male entered Academy Sports in Smyrna and was seen placing over $500 worth of merchandise into a cart. He left the store without paying.

The suspect was observed getting into the passenger seat of a red Acura sedan, possibly a later model Acura TL driven by a Hispanic male.

If you recognize the individual or have any information, please contact Detective Schaefer at 615-267-5146 or [email protected].

