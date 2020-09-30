Smyrna Police Searching for a Vehicle of Interest Related to a Shooting

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a vehicle.

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 8:47 p.m., Smyrna Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at the entrance of Sharp Springs Park on Espy Drive in Smyrna. One individual was injured and transported to an area hospital.

The vehicle pictured is of interest to the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Christopher Rowlett with Smyrna Police Department, 615-267-5147 or email [email protected].