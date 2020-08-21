Smyrna Police Searching for an Endangered Juvenile Runaway

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for an endangered juvenile runaway.

On August 20, 2020, Alyssa Gracie Dalton, age 15, was reported as a runaway by her grandparents. She was last seen shortly after midnight on this date. Alissa is believed to be in the Nashville area, but her mode of transportation is unknown at this time. She has a history of suicidal ideations and left a note with comments regarding harming herself.

Anyone with information on Alyssa Dalton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Smyrna Police Department, 615-459-6644.