September 11, 2023 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify a female for reportedly using a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food from Penn Station, located at 440 West Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna, TN, on 8/28/2023.

Anyone with information that might help identify her is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin at (615) 267-5432 or at steve.martin@townofsmyrna.org.

Source: Smyrna PD