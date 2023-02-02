Smyrna Police Looking for Suspect Who Removed Tires and Rims From Parked Vehicle

From Smyrna Police Department February 2, 2023

The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of theft at a home on Spirit Hill Circle that occurred on 01/01/2023.

Tires and rims were removed from a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle was left in the driveway on rubber blocks. The rubber blocks contained a Walmart price tag. Video collected from the neighborhood and Walmart indicates the person of interest pictured purchasing the rubber blocks.

If you have any information please contact Det. Allan Nabours at 615-267-5434.