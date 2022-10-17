Monday, October 17, 2022
CrimeNewsSmyrnaSmyrna Police Department

Smyrna Police Investigating Shooting at Ridgemont Park Apartments

Press Release
By Press Release
SMYRNA, TN—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

October 14, 2022, SPD responded to a call at the Ridgemont Park Apartments behind Smyrna High School. Michael Stewart and his son arrived at the complex and upon arrival, a verbal altercation occurred between Mr. Stewart and a 17-year-old juvenile male residing at the complex.

The juvenile male shot Mr. Stewart striking him twice. Mr. Stewart was transported to a local hospital. The juvenile male has been charged with attempted first-degree homicide, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and juvenile possession of a handgun.

Further information will be provided as available, upon the conclusion of the police investigation.

