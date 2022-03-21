SMYRNA, Tennessee— On March 21, 2022, 1:34AM, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Nissan Drive in response to a shooting.

An individual entered Circle K, located at 796 Nissan Drive, and asked the clerk to call 911. This individual-and their passenger-were victims of gunshot wounds sustained when gunfire was exchanged between two vehicles in the area. Rutherford County EMS transported both individuals to an area hospital; one is in stable condition, one is in critical condition.

The SPD Criminal Investigations Unit worked through the night and continues their work this morning. SPD believes this is an isolated incident involving individuals known to one another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nabours, 615-267-5434 or [email protected]