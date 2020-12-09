Smyrna Police Dept. Searching for an Armed Robbery Suspect

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery.

On December 3, 2020, at approximately 10:45 p.m., SPD officers responded to an armed robbery at the Shell Station, located at 1871 Almaville Road in Smyrna.

The suspect was described as a regular customer of the Shell Station, possibly working in the area. He was wearing a 2018 NBA (Los Angeles) All Stars jacket with a bright yellow safety vest underneath and had been to Captain D’s prior to the robbery. He left the area in a dark gray or black 2016 Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah, 615-267-5146 or [email protected]