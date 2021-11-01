SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating Rodney Garrett.

On November 1, 2021, shortly after midnight, SPD personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of Almaville Road in response to a domestic shooting. Mr. Garrett’s wife sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital. He fled the scene on foot and is now believed to be in the Nashville area.

Smyrna Police Department has charged Rodney Garrett with attempted criminal homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stephen Hannah, 615-267-5146 or [email protected] If you see Rodney Garrett, please call your local law enforcement.