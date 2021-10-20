SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

On 10-16-21, Kaleb Tillman, age 16, left his residence in Smyrna without permission. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Kaleb is described as a black male, 5’8”, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “Angelina,” a nose ring on the right side of his nose, and an earring in each ear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Martin, [email protected] or 615-267-5432. If you see Kaleb, please call your local law enforcement or 911.