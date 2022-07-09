Smyrna Police Department Reminds Everyone to Remove Valuables From Car

Smyrna is seeing an increase in auto burglaries. The Smyrna Police Department reminds everyone to remove your valuables from your car. Car burglars are breaking windows and stealing items that are in plain sight. Remember to park in a well-lit area, when not at home, or turn on an outside light when at home. These burglars rely on their ability to access a large number of vehicles while circulating through a neighborhood or parking lot. They are not afraid of making noise or video surveillance systems. Do not confront burglars, call the Police immediately.

The items most commonly taken are:

Radar Detectors

Cash

Prescription Medications

Firearms

In order to combat this increase in burglaries, we encourage residents to employ some basic preventative measures: