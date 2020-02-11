Smyrna Police Department (SPD) would like to remind citizens to use caution when sharing information over the phone.

“Smyrna Police Department has received a few reports of attempted phone scamming,” explained SPD Chief Kevin Arnold. “Fortunately, the scamming hasn’t been successful in these cases. We want to be proactive in messaging to our community to prevent anyone from falling victim to this crime.”

Important tips to help avoid phone scams:

1. Never provide personal information

2. Do not purchase gift cards, vouchers, pre-paid cards and do not send money; government departments or private businesses never demand payment in any form of gift cards

3. No law enforcement agency will request vouchers, gift cards, or money cards to pay for bonds

4. Be careful of an individual asking you to wire money

5. Be careful of unsolicited asks for money

Citizens with questions or concerns are encouraged to call Smyrna Police Department 615-459-6644.