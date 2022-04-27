SMYRNA, Tennessee— On April 27, 8:50PM, Smyrna Police Department (SPD) and Smyrna Fire Department (SFD) personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of US-41/North Lowry Street and Jefferson Pike.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash; five occupants in each vehicle. Rutherford County EMS pronounced one individual deceased on scene. Nine individuals were transported to area hospitals; eight individuals remain hospitalized, one individual was treated and released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information can be released at this time.

SPD and SFD wish to thank motorists who witnessed the crash, called 911, and assisted until emergency services arrived. Additionally, our public safety partners with La Vergne Fire Rescue and Rutherford County EMS responded and worked alongside our personnel throughout the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Detective Allan Nabours, 615-267-5434 or [email protected].