Smyrna Police Department (SPD) recently hosted a ceremony pinning five new officers. The pinning ceremony is the culmination of an intense officer training period, including 12 weeks of in-residence training at The Tennessee Law Enforcement Academy and 16 weeks of internal training with SPD. Officer Malcolm Boyd, Officer Devonte Johnson, Officer Rebekah Ronin, Officer Erin Underwood, and Officer Luke Weishaar were pinned with SPD collar brass by Captain Jeff Dwyer and Chief Kevin Arnold.

“These five officers have completed an intense period of training and have demonstrated the skill, commitment, and dedication required to serve our citizens,” explained SPD Chief Kevin Arnold. “We celebrate this rite of passage with the formal pinning of SPD collar brass.”

The five new officers are committed to Smyrna Police Department’s Mission: As guardians of our town, we will provide exceptional services in partnership with our community.